Becky Lynch Confirms Shoulder Injury on WWE Raw, Gets Attacked By Bayley's Faction

Becky Lynch opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo, confirming that she had suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam this past Saturday. She proceeded to cut a promo about how she finally remembered who she truly was, "The Man," then asked Belair to join her in the ring. The two shook hands and embraced as the crowd in Houston cheered. Lynch said, "Hold it down, B, I'll see you soon," and departed from the ring.

Fightful Select reported earlier in the day that it's 50/50 on whether or not Lynch will need surgery to repair the shoulder. Stay tuned for more updates on the former champion as they become available.

After Belair cut a promo of her own, the camera feed cut to backstage where Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io Sky were attacking her with a steel chair wrapped around her arm. The three heels departed by the time Belair made her way to the back.

