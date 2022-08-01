Becky Lynch Suffers Shoulder Injury During WWE SummerSlam 2022

Becky Lynch was on the losing end of another Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam this past Saturday. And while "The Man" seemed to redeem herself after the fact by turning face and siding with Belair once Bayley and her new faction arrived, it looks like she didn't leave the match unscathed. Photos of Lynch nursing an apparent shoulder injury started making the rounds on social media, which was followed by confirmation from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that she suffered a separated shoulder.

The injury has reportedly affected WWE's immediate creative plans, but it's still "50/50" on whether or not she'll need surgery. Either way, the former champion will be out of action until further notice.

I hope Becky Lynch's shoulder is ok! She's a beast for finishing the match. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/iRLMfs7Pkq — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) July 31, 2022

Following a hiatus to have her daughter Roux, Lynch returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam 2021 and spent the following year as the heelish "Big Time Becks." She also admitted in an interview with Ryan Satin that she considered retirement after becoming a mother.

"Sometimes I think I'm a glutton for punishment, because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I'd be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!" Lynch said last October. "And I think I envision everything as a 'Rocky' montage, right? So, coming back, I'm just always like, 'How can this be a 'Rocky' movie?' So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn't know. I didn't know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier."

"Yeah, probably," she continued. "I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don't know how I'm going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who's in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn't know how I was going to be. I didn't know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, 'You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.' I do not just want to be at home now."

h/t Fightful Select