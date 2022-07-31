Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai Make Shocking WWE Returns at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is finally here, and there's been a lot of discussion around the event and if WWE would deliver a surprise or two by SummerSlam's conclusion. One of the most talked about potential surprises for the show was the return of Bayley, who has been teasing a return to the ring over the past few months. SummerSlam seemed like a perfect place to make that happen, and thankfully fans got their wish, as after Bianca Belair was able to defeat Becky Lynch Bayley's music hit and she made her return, confronting Belair. Then things got even better when Dakota Kai was introduced alongside her, and then Io Shirai was introduced, revealing that not only is Kai back with WWE, but Shirai isn't going anywhere.

Bayley was injured last year and fans cannot wait to see her back in the mix in WWE. When she had to step away Bayley was one of the best heels in wrestling and was in the middle of a feud with Bianca Belair. That was also right towards the end of the Thunderdome era, as not too long after WWE returned to live events and has continued to hold live events ever since.

If Bayley does return at SummerSlam, it will be the first time in quite a while that she's been in front of a live crowd, and that will likely make the pop from the crowd when she does return even bigger. She previously teased that she would be a free agent when she did return, but that was a while ago and before all the recent shakeups in WWE, so who knows if that is the current plan.

Regardless of which brand Bayley joins, she will provide a major boost to the roster and provide a number of fresh match-ups. Currently, Belair is Raw Women's Champion and will face Becky Lynch for the Title at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is SmackDown Women's Champion and will defend that Title at SummerSlam against Ronda Rousey. There are also a number of newer additions to both rosters that weren't there when Bayley had to step away, so she comes back to several fresh challengers.

As for SummerSlam, you can find the official card and updated results for SummerSlam so far below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

TBD vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

Judgement Day vs Mysterios

