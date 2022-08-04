Becky Lynch on Vince McMahon Leaving WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative

Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN this week regarding Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping in as the new Head of Creative for WWE. Lynch was one of the pillars of the NXT Women's Division during Levesque's time overseeing the developmental brand while working with McMahon led to her winning the main event of WrestleMania 35 (the first Mania to ever have a women's match in the main event). Her response was a combination of sadness and optimism.

"It is the dawning of a new era," Lynch said. "For me, it's crazy and sad because everything I've ever known about WWE has always had Vince in charge, and we wouldn't have WWE the way it is if it wasn't for Vince. He's somebody who believed in me and allowed me to do everything that I've done."

"We have the opportunity to change some things that maybe weren't so great that we didn't love. I think everybody's very excited and optimistic because we know that the people in charge [are] some of the greatest minds in the business, you know. Having Triple H at the helm of the ship is phenomenal. What he's done with NXT speaks for itself. What he did with the women's division and how he allowed us to change the business forever speaks for itself," she added.

Levesque gave his first comments about taking over WWE Creative last Friday following the WWE Tryouts in Nashville. Since then, SummerSlam set the record for most views of any SummerSlam in the event's 35-year history and Monday Night Raw posted its best ratings in years.

"There are a massive pair of shoes to fill that I'm trying in some way to step into. But I do not dream for one second that I can fill those shoes by myself. It's going to take a lot of us, it's going to take a team, it's going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this in, but we will," Levesque said.

h/t ESPN