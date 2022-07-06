Current WWE Champion Talks Unifying Two More Championships

WWE has made a habit out of unifying championships lately. Thanks to The Bloodline's utter dominance over the main event scene, Roman Reigns was able to unify the WWE and Universal Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 38. A little over a month later The Usos did the same with the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. But while this move has blurred the brand split between Raw and SmackDown, the two Women' Championships have firmly remained separated ever since Becky Lynch's dual championship reign ended at Money in the Bank 2019.

Bianca Belair, who beat Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship back at WrestleMania, recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. and was asked about the possibility of unifying the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship. She seemed open to the idea.

"I mean, listen, I have a lot on my resume right now in a very short amount of time. So, that's another nothing, I can add to the resume. I would like to have two golds on both shoulders. I mean, gold is my favorite color," Belair said

Belair's resume already includes reigns as both Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion, a Royal Rumble victory and two WrestleMania classic matches, the first of which earned her an ESPY when she and Sasha Banks main evented WrestleMania 37 Night One.

"It was, that whole month was such an exciting thing for me," Banks said in an interview with the Just Women Sports podcast last year. "We had no idea who was going to main event WrestleMania. The year before I was telling my best friend, Bayley, like 'I'm going to main event WrestleMania 37.' It was always my dream to main event a WrestleMania. So I was just putting it out there in the universe and really just striving and working towards it. So the month before WrestleMania, I really thought, I heard rumblings that it was going to be the guys. And I was like 'okay, what can I do? What can I do? What can I do? All I can do is be me and just keep doing my work as best I can and show Vince that if I'm not the main event, I don't know what main event you're going to have.'

"It was legit the Wednesday before WrestleMania I found out that we were the main event," she continued. "And I was again so nervous because I was asking around 'did you get the card? Did anyone tell you?' And they're like 'you're not the main event.' And I'm like 'nobody told me that!' I'm like 'okay, I still have time because Vince hasn't said anything. I'm going to go to rehearsals and if I find out, all I can do is maybe ask Vince and that's all I can do.' I went to rehearsals and TJ Wilson, who's our producer, he told me that I was the main event. And I just instantly started crying and was just like 'wow. No way!' Like I knew it, it's something that I wanted. Just to finally to hear the words that 'you're the main event.' It was so overwhelming, it's bringing back tears. It's crazy, it's crazy, because it's the biggest thing you can ever do in wrestling. My heroes haven't gotten to do what I've done. So not only that, and just being a woman and being an African American woman. We're checking off so many things. But the biggest thing that I got to check off was my biggest dream in my heart. Fully accomplishing that last checkmark on my list of everything I had written down since I was a kid. That was just last month and I am on vacation right now still soaking that in. I'm just ready for what's next."