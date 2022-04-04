Roman Reigns Unifies the WWE and Universal Championships By Beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night, unifying the WWE and Universal Championships in the process. “The Tribal Chief” finally picked up his first win over “The Beast” at a WrestleMania event by countering Lesnar’s attempt at an F5 and nailing him with yet another Spear. Reigns has now successfully retained the Universal title at back-to-back WrestleManias, the first man to ever do so as part of his record-breaking championship reign.

Reigns was recently a guest on The Michael Kay Show in which he drew a comparison to Michael Jordan in how he finds motivation. His rivalry with Lesnar stretches all the way back to 2015, and while they’ve shared the ring 11 times Reigns now has a 3-2 record in singles matches against “The Beast.”

“Oh, of course, I absolutely respect him (Lesnar), but in this sense, when it goes to one v one, hand on hand, you got to have some hate. Whether it’s to the core or not you have to you know, like Michael Jordan, I have to like personally motivate myself and grasp on to anything I can to take myself to that main event energy to that main event level to that championship defense mode. God mode, if you will,” Reigns said.

“So yeah, there’s gonna be a lot of respect for many different reasons,” he added. “Who he is as a performer, as an athlete. The history that we have, the way it’s affected me and my career, the way it’s changed my mindset, the things that I’ve learned, the things that I’ve done wrong, and how I’ve corrected those things. There’s so many things to be grateful for within my interactions with Brock, especially this one that’s coming up at WrestleMania when I beat them, and I solidify this run as the greatest Universal Champion of all time.”

Check out the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 38 below! WWE returns to pay-per-view on May 8 with WrestleMania Backlash in Providence, Rhode Island.