ESPN hosted the 29th annual ESPY awards on Saturday night in New York City, and WWE's presence was once again felt with the return of the Best WWE Moment award. After narrowing down the nominations from 16 via fan voting, the final four nominations included Edge winning the Royal Rumble from the No. 1 spot, Bianca Belair winning the Women's Rumble, Bad Bunny hitting a Canadian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37 and Belair and Sasha Banks closing out Night One of WrestleMania as the main event.

The ceremony announced Belair and Banks had won the award. The match was not only the second women's match to ever serve as the WrestleMania main event, but it was also the first time two women of color were featured in the prestigious bout.

Belair, flanked by her husband Montez Ford, arrived at the ceremony holding the SmackDown Women's Championship she took from Banks. She also confirmed she made the dress she arrived in.

These red carpet looks are 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/nXAFnquEg2 — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2021

If y’all see pics of me at the @ESPYS tonight I just want y’all to know I made my dress…

Lol.

Sorry I’m too proud@espn @WWE — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 11, 2021

Thank you to our @WWEUniverse for voting for us!!! I love you! @ESPYS pic.twitter.com/9DlACDOBP3 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) July 11, 2021

Banks hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania, though she has been advertised for this upcoming week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston. Meanwhile, Belair will defend her title against Carmella on the same night. Check out the full card for the show below: