Billie Kay Issues Statement on WWE Release

Yesterday a number of talented wrestlers were cut from the roster by WWE, and two of the most shocking releases were unquestionably Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. The former IIconics duo had been split up prematurely but still managed to find their way as solo acts, especially in Kay's case, who had become one of the highlights of SmackDown every week and had just been paired with Carmella in a new tag team and competed in a match at WrestleMania 37. Many fans were upset at the news, and Kay (real name Jessica McKay) released a statement on the release on Instagram, thanking the fans and all those who have been supportive after the news hit, though she also thanked WWE for everything the past 6 years.

Kay also thanked the Locker Room and everyone she worked with behind the scenes, and then took a moment to spotlight Peyton (real name Cassie McIntosh), adding "I'm beyond proud of you and I'm with you forever". She also thanked the fans for welcoming her into their lives and said "I hope I made you smile and laugh, that's all I ever wanted to do."

I think it's safe to say mission accomplished on that, and you can read the full statement below.

“Thank you WWE, Vince McMahon & HHH for the past 6 years. They have fulfilled my dreams entirely from being a 10-year-old girl that fell in love with WWE from the moment I saw The Rock on TV and now I’m walking away with so many incredible moments from Super Showdown in front of my friends and family, to winning the tag team championships at Wrestlemania.

Thank you to every single person in both locker rooms and everyone that I had the pleasure of working with behind the scenes too. I love you all and will never forget your support and all the crazy stories we have together. I will miss you all so much.

Thank you to all the fans for inviting me into your lives. I hope I made you smile and laugh, that’s all I ever wanted to do. I’ll never forget all the kind words and memories we’ve had together over the years.

Thank you to my family for always supporting this crazy dream and sacrificing so much for me to achieve it. I honestly wouldn’t have gotten to where I am without you all. You have my entire heart.

And thank you to my life partner, Cassie. Our journey started together and it’s only fitting that it ends together. I love you, I’m beyond proud of you and I’m with you forever.

Lastly, Thank you to everyone that reached out to me today. Knowing that I affected people’s lives in a positive way means the absolute world to me.— BK”

Hopefully, Kay and Royce can land somewhere else together because they're gold, but even if that's not in the cards, I can't wait to see what's next for them, and hope we get to see it soon.

