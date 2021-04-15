Wrestlers React To Latest WWE Superstar Releases

WWE shocked everyone today as they released several stars from the company, including stars like Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Billie Kay, Tucker, Kalisto, Peyton Royce, and more. The reasoning behind the roster cuts has been attributed to budget cuts, though many fans are casting some side-eye to that reasoning. The talent that's been released has already started getting support from fans and other wrestlers in the industry on social media, and several of them found themselves in this exact same position during WWE's last round of cuts to the roster last year. You can see those messages starting on the next slide.

Some are sharing messages of support, like Heath (formerly Heath Slater) instance, who tells those affected now that he knows what they're feeling and they just need to keep their heads up. Others are just trying to cheer them up, like the exchange between CM Punk and Samoa Joe.

Others are sharing their sadness like Xavier Woods, and others are sharing how different the locker room will feel without their presence, like Kayla Braxton, who said it won't be the same without Billie Kay in the nix.

Heath is right though, as many of the talented wrestlers who were cut last year have found new homes and are doing great these days, including Miro, Heath, Eric Young, Tay Conti, and more, so we wish the same for all of those affected today, and hope to see them back in the ring soon.