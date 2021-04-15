Wrestlers React To Latest WWE Superstar Releases
WWE shocked everyone today as they released several stars from the company, including stars like Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Billie Kay, Tucker, Kalisto, Peyton Royce, and more. The reasoning behind the roster cuts has been attributed to budget cuts, though many fans are casting some side-eye to that reasoning. The talent that's been released has already started getting support from fans and other wrestlers in the industry on social media, and several of them found themselves in this exact same position during WWE's last round of cuts to the roster last year. You can see those messages starting on the next slide.
Some are sharing messages of support, like Heath (formerly Heath Slater) instance, who tells those affected now that he knows what they're feeling and they just need to keep their heads up. Others are just trying to cheer them up, like the exchange between CM Punk and Samoa Joe.
Others are sharing their sadness like Xavier Woods, and others are sharing how different the locker room will feel without their presence, like Kayla Braxton, who said it won't be the same without Billie Kay in the nix.
Heath is right though, as many of the talented wrestlers who were cut last year have found new homes and are doing great these days, including Miro, Heath, Eric Young, Tay Conti, and more, so we wish the same for all of those affected today, and hope to see them back in the ring soon.
Xavier Woods
And with that, the day is now a bit different.— Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) April 15, 2021
Kayla Braxton
Heartbreaking day. The female locker room will not be the same without the beautiful, funny, outgoing, sweet, encouraging.... I can go on and on about @BillieKayWWE. Girl we will miss you terribly.— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 15, 2021
Alexa Bliss
I know, it’s not going to be the same 😔 https://t.co/qu88tjR9AR— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2021
Matt Cordona
WWE 4:15 says I just fired your ass https://t.co/WeOSStkijB— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2021
Tucker
Looking forward to telling my story.— TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) April 15, 2021
CM Punk
.@SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/7hiIcZn4ST— player/coach (@CMPunk) April 15, 2021
Samoa Joe
They really should of never gave me money.— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 15, 2021
Chelsea Green
Welcome back, it’s been a while. 💄 pic.twitter.com/AsAuhy6RdL— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2021
Heath
I know it sucks I was there 1 year ago today. But don’t worry keep your head up and keep moving forward. You all are so talented. https://t.co/8jS8imwWXq— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) April 15, 2021