WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Responds to Roman Reigns Claiming the WWE Universal Title is More Important

✖

Roman Reigns made a bold claim earlier this week while speaking with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin, claiming that his current reign as WWE Universal Champion (which is just 11 days away from reaching a full year) has made the SmackDown title the most prestigious title in all of pro wrestling. Reigns said, "...what's special about this run that I'm on and the stories that I've told in just under a year now, I have made the Universal Championship, the most important championship in WWE, the most important championship in sports entertainment."

But there's another world champion working for the WWE that might have something to say about that. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley spoke with ComicBook on Friday a day before his SummerSlam match with Goldberg and was asked about "The Tribal Chief's" boasting.

"He's supposed to make that comment," Lashley said with a laugh. "But at the end of the day, what's the company called? (Holds up the title) There you go."

Lashley also discussed his match with the WWE Hall of Famer — "A lot of people have their speculation and their opinions about the Goldberg matchup, but how I look at is if you look at any top guy, you look at some of the people that he's beat. To have those names like The Undertaker, the Goldbergs, you need those names. Like Ric Flair said, in order to be the man, you've got to beat the man. So Goldberg was the man. Even to this day, Monday Night Raw when Goldberg came out, the crowd went insane. That just shows that he still has the it factor. He's still the man. For me that's good because I need those names to take out to cement myself as WWE Champion and put that in the history books as a staple."

Check out the full lineup for the 2021 SummerSlam event below! The show takes place on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.