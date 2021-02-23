WWE Fans Are Ready to See Bobby Lashley Finally Become WWE Champion
Bobby Lashley has never held the WWE Championship in either of his runs with the company, but that might finally be about to change. This week's Monday Night Raw saw Lashley cash-in on the deal he made with The Miz at Elimination Chamber, where he would soften up Drew McIntyre at the end of the show and give Miz an easy route to use his Money in the Bank contract and win the title. Lashley was not only granted a title match with Miz on the March 1 episode of Raw, but he managed to beat Braun Strowman in dominant fashion (and spear Miz) to close out the episode.
Lashley has been on an absolute tear lately, especially while holding the United States Championship as a member of The Hurt Business. And with McIntyre out of the way (at least for now) and Miz looking incredibly beatable, all signs point to "The All Mighty" finally holding WWE's top prize. Many WWE fans on Twitter seemed to agree once Raw went off the air, and you can see their reactions below!
Bobby's Ready
THE ALMIGHTY @WWE CHAMPION SOON COME!!
16 YEARS IN THE MAKING AND NOW JUST A WEEK AWAY. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PyybofJRxC— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 23, 2021
It's Time
Bobby Lashley had a HELL of a US Title run.
It’s time to let this man get a run with the WWE Title. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/3npnWwKDse— TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) February 22, 2021
Beast
They made Bobby Lashley look like a freaking BEAST tonight! I LOVED it! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ByfV9fFUxt— Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) February 23, 2021
Picture Perfect
Lashley kicked out of the running power slam and beat Braun in a few minutes, then he took out Miz as well.
I’m loving how strongly Lashley is being booked lately, it’s about time he got a world title run.
This just looks right. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XGsPfEYOqQ— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 23, 2021
The ol' Squash & Spear
Bobby Lashley literally squashes Strowman then spears Miz.
PUT THE TITLE ON HIM NOW#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/T4m9sMYO4M— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) February 23, 2021
Smart Money
I think it’s safe to say, having Bobby Lashley leave Lana to join MVP and form The Hurt Business has been one of the smartest decisions WWE has made in the past year.
This is the Bobby I’ve been waiting to see, a fired up monster.
Absolutely thrilled! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0IiE4cuayU— WrestleOps (@WrestleOps) February 23, 2021