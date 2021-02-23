WWE Fans Are Ready to See Bobby Lashley Finally Become WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley has never held the WWE Championship in either of his runs with the company, but that might finally be about to change. This week's Monday Night Raw saw Lashley cash-in on the deal he made with The Miz at Elimination Chamber, where he would soften up Drew McIntyre at the end of the show and give Miz an easy route to use his Money in the Bank contract and win the title. Lashley was not only granted a title match with Miz on the March 1 episode of Raw, but he managed to beat Braun Strowman in dominant fashion (and spear Miz) to close out the episode.

Lashley has been on an absolute tear lately, especially while holding the United States Championship as a member of The Hurt Business. And with McIntyre out of the way (at least for now) and Miz looking incredibly beatable, all signs point to "The All Mighty" finally holding WWE's top prize. Many WWE fans on Twitter seemed to agree once Raw went off the air, and you can see their reactions below!