WWE Championship Match Confirmed for March 1 Episode of WWE Raw

The Miz's second reign as WWE Champion may come to a sudden end on next week's Monday Night Raw, as "The A-Lister" will have to defend his championship against Bobby Lashley. This week's episode kicked off with Miz and John Morrison celebrating his successful Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber, only for Lashley and MVP to interrupt. The pair reminded him of the deal they made backstage before his cash-in, that Lashley would get the first crack at Miz's title after assisting him with the cash-in. Miz tried to drag his feet, saying he needed more time. Lashley gave him one hour to decide, but the champ still begged for more time once the clock hit zero. Strowman also stomped his way down to the ring, still furious that he was left out of last night's Chamber match.

Shane McMahon eventually got involved, booking a main event where Strowman could be added to the Miz vs. Lashley title match if he was able to beat "The All Mighty." Lashley managed to win the main event bout by kicking out of Strowman's Running Powerslam, then nailing a Spear for the win. He knocked out Strowman with a Hurt Lock, then speared Miz to close out the show.

