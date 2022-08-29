Update on Two Former WWE Stars Potentially Returning to the Company

WWE has been signing former stars to new contracts recently, and appear to be targeting two former champions. Fightful Select reported on Monday that the company is pitching ideas about bringing Braun Strowman back into the fold after his 2021 release, and added confirmation regarding a previous report that Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) could be on his way back as well. Strowman, a former Universal Champion, was let go in June 2021 and quickly attached himself to the Control Your Narrative promotion. He has only wrestled eight matches since then, but did pop up at Ring of Honor's Final Battle event representing CYN. He did not, however, appear at NWA 74 this past weekend when the promotion invaded the NWA during an angle involving EC3 and Thom Latimer.

"We've not learned if or how far negotiations have been, or what the specific pitches were involving him," Sapp wrote regarding Strowman. "People of influence in WWE would not confirm when asked by Fightful, but also didn't deny it. To reiterate, we can't confirm that he's headed back. Only that pitches have been made and that he's been discussed internally."

Reed, meanwhile, has been much more active on the independent circuit — working for promotions like Impact Wrestling, NJPW Strong and PWG. He recently took part in New Japan's G1 Climax tournament over in Japan, picking up a pinfall win over tournament winner Kazuchika Okada.

Other stars who have recently returned to WWE include Johnny Gargano, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Dexter Lumus. Stay tuned for more updates on Strowman and Reed possibly coming back as they become available.

This story is developing...

h/t Fightful Select