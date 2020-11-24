WWE Suspends Braun Strowman for Headbutting Adam Pearce on WWE Raw

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw opened with WWE official Adam Pearce in the ring with all five members of Team Raw, asking each of them why they should be next in line for a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship after they swept Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. The segment ended when Braun Strowman suddenly went into a fit of rage, screaming at Pearce that he doesn't need to explain himself and that he should be picked. He then sent Pearce to the canvas with a headbutt and was promptly escorted from the building during a commercial break.

Pearce went on to book three No. 1 contender qualifying matches for later in the night, involving everybody from Team Raw (minus Strowman), Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton. "The Monster Among Men" was absent from the rest of the show, and WWE.com finally gave an update on Tuesday morning. According to them, Strowman has been suspended indefinitely.

BREAKING: WWE Digital has learned that @BraunStrowman has been suspended indefinitely for putting his hands on WWE official @ScrapDaddyAP. https://t.co/WqWIBFnv1g — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2020

By all indications, this suspension is merely part of a storyline. It was reported prior to Raw that WWE's plan for TLC was to have McIntyre defend his title against Strowman. A new No. 1 contender will be determined next week via a triple threat between AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Riddle.

Strowman quickly responded to the suspension.

Really? You’re gonna suspend me for what expecting what I’ve earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I’ve done to get here and I’ve more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLSH**!!! #ImDoneFollowingOrders #EveryoneWillFall https://t.co/5AnZBLZkqu — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 24, 2020

2020 has proven to be a wild year for "The Monster Among Men." He agreed to be Roman Reigns' last-minute substitution at WrestleMania 36 (after Reigns opted out of the event due to personal reasons) and promptly defeated Goldberg to begin his first reign as WWE Universal Champion. He then entered a months-long program with Bray Wyatt, one that eventually led to him turning back into a heel before losing the title to The Fiend at SummerSlam. He then started competing on Raw Underground before getting drafted back to the Red Brand.