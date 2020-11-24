Report: WWE's Latest Plans for Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns at WWE TLC 2020

✖

TLC will mark WWE's final pay-per-view for 2020 on Dec. 20, and the company is already making tentative plans for both of its world champions. Dave Meltzer reported on F4WOnline.com on Monday that while most of the card is still undetermined but that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman was penciled in for the show. Strowman was booted from the building during this week's Raw after attacking Adam Pearce and isn't involved in next week's No. 1 contender triple threat match (AJ Styles vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle), but that could always change.

As for the Universal Champion, Meltzer noted that WWE wants to do a program between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Whether that takes place at TLC or down the line at the Royal Rumble remains to be seen. Reigns ordered Jey Uso to viciously attack Bryan on an episode of SmackDown several weeks back, solidifying his heel turn.

"I know as of the afternoon, one of the things I heard there's nothing definitive about TLC," Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "You would think, they would have a whole card and now we're going to start building the card. I was told they have no card except for Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman, that's the only thing."

Reigns and McIntyre clashed in the main event of Survivor Series on Sunday night, and the latter was absent from this week's Raw after Reigns cheated to win via a ref bump, a low blow and interference from Uso.

Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/clCfn5s3XH — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 23, 2020

