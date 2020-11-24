WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Match Booked for Next Week's WWE Raw

✖

Drew McIntyre successfully kicked off his second reign as WWE Champion last week, and a large chunk of this week's Monday Night Raw was dedicated to determining his next challenger. The show kicked off with all five members from the Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match in the ring with Adam Pearce, who asked each of them to state their case on why they should get the next title shot. Braun Strowman was sent into a rage when Pearce reached him, leading to "The Monster Among Men" headbutting Peace and getting escorted from the building.

As the night went on Pearce was repeatedly asked by Charly Caruso to make his announcement, and twice he was stopped by Bobby Lashley (the only champion from the Raw brand to win at Survivor Series) and Randy Orton (the man McIntyre beat to win back his title). Pearce finally booked three singles matches — Sheamus vs. Riddle, Lashley vs. Keith Lee and Orton vs. AJ Styles. The triple threat was confirmed by the end of the night: Riddle vs. Lee vs. Styles.

Riddle took the first spot after a brutal match with Sheamus, pulling out the win by countering the former world champion's submission attempt with a roll-up.

The second match saw Lee on the verge of beating the United States Champion, but MVP interfered before he could finish off Lashley. Lee advanced due to the disqualification.

The main event of the night saw Styles pin Orton after nailing a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles picked up a major assist from The Fiend, who distracted Orton twice throughout the match.