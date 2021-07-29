Photo: Bray Wyatt in Great Shape During WWE Hiatus

✖

Bray Wyatt has not appeared on WWE television since the night after WrestleMania 37, but it looks like the former WWE Champion has been hard at work hitting the gym in the meantime. A fan took to Facebook this week posting a new photo with Wyatt in a grocery store, and he looked noticeably slimmer compared to his last appearance as The Fiend. Wyatt, having revived himself after being burned alive back in December, took on Randy Orton in the opening match of WrestleMania 37 Night Two back in April. However, he lost when Alexa Bliss debuted her own demonic form and distracted him long enough for Orton to hit an RKO and escape with the victory.

Wyatt hosted a Firefly Fun House segment the following night, saying that he forgave Bliss and that he felt "reborn." He's been gone ever since, leaving Bliss to further explore her own spooky character on Raw.

Wow, Bray Wyatt is in the shape of his life. pic.twitter.com/162Dsj5ivu — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FoIIows) July 28, 2021

PWInsider's Mike Johnson gave the latest update on why Wyatt has been absent earlier this month, writing, "WWE sources have remained quiet about Wyatt's circumstances beyond the idea that he's being held off for a specific reason. The belief among some is that it's not a creative issue."

In an interview with ComicBook back in April, Bliss revealed that she pitched to work with Wyatt years before it actually happened and that WWE initially shot it down.

"So years ago we pitched an idea to have me come in because I was doing the Harley Quinn thing, and he thought it would be a fun dynamic, but it never really got off the ground," Bliss said. "They already had plans for me. This was right before my first title win, so this was leading up to TLC against Becky. So obviously WWE had other plans for me. Which, I'm actually really happy that I didn't join Bray when I did, because I think the fact that Braun and I were Mixed Match Challenge partners. The fact that I was so confident in my character at the time and the fact that Nikki and I had a past and all these things contribute to the character now."

"So I don't think back then it would have worked with me," Bliss said. "I don't think it would've made sense. I don't think it would've worked. And we didn't know if it was going to work this time, but obviously, we both worked really hard creating this dynamic between the two of us, and I think it's been a lot of fun."