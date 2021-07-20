Why Has Bray Wyatt Been Gone From WWE TV for Months?

✖

Bray Wyatt last appeared on WWE television the night after WrestleMania 37. The Tampa event saw a burned Wyatt transform back into the original version of The Fiend to take on Randy Orton, only for Alexa Bliss to betray him with her own haunting transformation and let Orton hit him with an RKO to win the match. Wyatt claimed had forgiven Bliss the following night on Raw, then claimed he felt "reborn." But ever since then he's been off television, allowing Bliss to further explore her new dark persona. Wyatt has brought up his absence on Twitter a couple of times, writing "I miss you guys too, believe me," in response to a fan last week.

So why the hiatus? According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, who dropped a new report Tuesday morning, "WWE sources have remained quiet about Wyatt's circumstances beyond the idea that he's being held off for a specific reason. The belief among some is that it's not a creative issue." He also added there's no current timetable for Wyatt's return.

I miss you guys too. Believe me — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 15, 2021

In an interview with ComicBook back in April, Bliss revealed that she pitched to work with Wyatt years before it actually happened and that WWE initially shot it down.

"So years ago we pitched an idea to have me come in because I was doing the Harley Quinn thing, and he thought it would be a fun dynamic, but it never really got off the ground," Bliss said. "They already had plans for me. This was right before my first title win, so this was leading up to TLC against Becky. So obviously WWE had other plans for me. Which, I'm actually really happy that I didn't join Bray when I did, because I think the fact that Braun and I were Mixed Match Challenge partners. The fact that I was so confident in my character at the time and the fact that Nikki and I had a past and all these things contribute to the character now."

"So I don't think back then it would have worked with me," Bliss said. "I don't think it would've made sense. I don't think it would've worked. And we didn't know if it was going to work this time, but obviously, we both worked really hard creating this dynamic between the two of us, and I think it's been a lot of fun."