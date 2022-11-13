Bret Hart Says He Wishes He Never Joined WCW While Taking Another Shot at Goldberg

Bret Hart's seemingly endless streak of taking shots at Bill Goldberg in interviews continued this week. The Ringer commemorated the 25th anniversary of "The Montreal Screwjob" this past week by interviewing both Hart and Shawn Michaels, which saw "The Hitman" admit that he wishes he never actually joined WCW. That decision saw Hart make quite a bit of money, but he also suffered a concussion at the 1999 Starrcade event in a match with Goldberg that wound up forcing him to retire from in-ring competition.

While admitting that he still held animosity toward Michaels years later (the two would not reconcile publicly until 2010), Hart said, "We had our issues over the years. But I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias. Even then, I had such a bitterness towards Shawn, but I had to admit it was one of the greatest matches I ever watched. That's where I ended up deciding to make friends with Shawn and bury the hatchet and all that. It was very truthful, that little storyline with me and Vince and Shawn. Me and Shawn making up in the ring (in 2010) and shaking hands and all that, that was all very real and very moving for me. And was not something that was orchestrated. Shawn wanted that off his back and I was in a position to take it off his back and that was the best resolution for both of us. We've been friends ever since.

"And I'm grateful that he's in a better place today. I wish that none of the bad history that we had-had ever happened. I wished I'd never left for WCW because I probably wouldn't have had a stroke and I probably wouldn't have had to wrestle Bill Goldberg," he added.

Hart later went on to say, "I was always a WWE guy, always. And I almost resent when someone talks about me like I wasn't. They're surprised I'm even around today. But I gave everything I had to that company and I'm proud of everything I did in the ring and I'm proud of what I represented."

Hart has since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as a singles competitor and again as one-half of The Hart Foundation. Michaels now works within the WWE as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative while overseeing the NXT brand.