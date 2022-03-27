Bret Hart Praises Brock Lesnar, Takes a Shot at Goldberg and Responds to AEW Rumors

Bret Hart took part in a recent virtual signing event with Signed By Superstars and responded to Brock Lesnar’s recent comments. “The Beast” named “The Hitman” as his dream match opponent (Hart was unfortunately retired long before Lesnar was on WWE’s main roster) and Hart responded by saying, “I heard that I was his [Brock Lesnar] dream match. That was just a week ago I heard that. Always heard Brock was a good worker. I’ve never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he’s a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg.”

He was also asked about the rumors of him possibly going to AEW as FTR has been teasing online that he could become their new manager after the pair fired Tully Blanchard. Hart acted as if he had never heard anything about it, saying “Go there [to AEW] and do what?” (h/t POST Wrestling).

Videos by ComicBook.com

You likely noticed the shot Hart took at Goldberg during that first quote. “Da Man” was the one who gave Hart the concussion that ended his career as a full-time wrestler when the two clashed in the main event of Starrcade 1999 and Hart has made a number of disparaging comments about him ever since.

“Goldberg, to me, was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there ever was in the business. For Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall of Fame, he hurt everybody he worked with,” Hart said while on the Broken Skull Sessions in 2020. “You might as well wrestle a real gorilla. He was the most dangerous guy to work with, he hurt everybody he worked with. I remember Curt Hennig being in pain all the time from the matches they had.

“The last words I said to Bill before we went out and had that match where he ended my career, I said, ‘Bill, whatever you do out there, don’t hurt me. We can do whatever you want. Just don’t go nuts,’” he added.

Goldberg even responded to some of Hart’s comments while speaking with Inside The Ropes in 2019 — “Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, man, his name and moniker speak for themselves, the lineage is unparalleled. It was an honor and a privilege [to work with him] and I very much looked up to him and listened to everything that he said. At the time there were a lot of people that gave their opinions and you didn’t know whether they had their best interest at heart, you don’t know if they had the company’s best interest at heart or your best interest at heart. I still don’t know, but I don’t care because at the end of the day I can control what I can control and that’s it. I’m not going to sit and complain about anything, I’m just going to go out and try and do my job.

“I would’ve loved to have worked a little bit more with Bret Hart and I would’ve loved more than anything to have not kicked Bret Hart in the head and what happened, happened,” he added. “There have been things said either by Bret or other people that I was malicious and he shouldn’t have been in the ring with me. I’m really sorry man, but if I’d really wanted to hurt the guy, he would’ve never gotten up.”