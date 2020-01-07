WWE Fans Point out Why Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble Announcement Isn’t Unprecedented

Paul Heyman claimed Brock Lesnar was on the verge of doing something unprecedented at the 2020 Royal Rumble when the pair appeared on this week’s Monday Night Raw. According to Heyman, Lesnar will enter the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble as the reigning WWE Champion, and he’ll purposefully enter the match from the No. 1 spot in order to ensure he’ll beat all 29 other competitors before winning the match. WWE’s commentary and social media teams then began pushing the “unprecedented” catchphrase, but WWE fans were quick to point out how that wasn’t exactly true. Lesnar isn’t the first reigning WWE Champion to enter the Rumble match, nor is he the first to do it from the No. 1 spot.

That distinction belongs to Roman Reigns, who did the exact same thing back at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Reigns even took things a step further by putting his WWE Championship on the line in the match, which he wound up losing to Triple H. The situation back then was a bit different — Reigns was being forced to defend the title by Vince McMahon, Lesnar it doing it of his own free will and the title isn’t on the line — but many found WWE’s new statement about Lesnar to be a bit of a stretch while also ignoring recent history.

So Paul Heyman just said that the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will do something unprecedented and that’s entering the Royal Rumble Match as the #1 entry at the Royal Rumble.But Roman Reigns has already done that at the Royal Rumble in 2016?#WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/HHfewHGeCf — Christian Heard (@KingOcho3K) January 7, 2020

What is unprecedented? The champ being in the Rumble?



It’s happened before



1989 – Savage

1990- Hogan

2016 – Reigns



The champion being number one? Reigns was number one. https://t.co/i51R7nwBaL — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) January 7, 2020

So Paul Heyman said what Brock is doing is unprecedented at the Rumble. At the Rumble in 2016, WWE had a one versus all storyline with Reigns where the WWE title was on the line. It’s the same thing if they decide to have Brock defend it. #RAW #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/FiRi3HnLiW — ScottyClub32 (@ScottyStyles29) January 7, 2020

So wait…



Brock Lesnar…



The WWE Champion…



Is going to be in the Royal Rumble Match?



So if he wins, does he get WrestleMania off or does he F-5 himself in 8 seconds to win the WWE Title…from himself?#RAW pic.twitter.com/vYPwEMo0GG — J.D. Phillabuster (@JamTheMighty) January 7, 2020

