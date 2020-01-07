WWE

WWE Fans Point out Why Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble Announcement Isn’t Unprecedented

Paul Heyman claimed Brock Lesnar was on the verge of doing something unprecedented at the 2020 Royal Rumble when the pair appeared on this week’s Monday Night Raw. According to Heyman, Lesnar will enter the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble as the reigning WWE Champion, and he’ll purposefully enter the match from the No. 1 spot in order to ensure he’ll beat all 29 other competitors before winning the match. WWE’s commentary and social media teams then began pushing the “unprecedented” catchphrase, but WWE fans were quick to point out how that wasn’t exactly true. Lesnar isn’t the first reigning WWE Champion to enter the Rumble match, nor is he the first to do it from the No. 1 spot.

That distinction belongs to Roman Reigns, who did the exact same thing back at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Reigns even took things a step further by putting his WWE Championship on the line in the match, which he wound up losing to Triple H. The situation back then was a bit different — Reigns was being forced to defend the title by Vince McMahon, Lesnar it doing it of his own free will and the title isn’t on the line — but many found WWE’s new statement about Lesnar to be a bit of a stretch while also ignoring recent history.

