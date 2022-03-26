WWE’s Brock Lesnar Destroys Roman Reigns’ SUV with a Pickaxe to Close Out SmackDown

The Universal Champion and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns finally arrived at the Barclays Center for tonight’s SmackDown in the final minutes of the show, and he didn’t look too happy after hearing what Brock Lesnar had done to his Locker Room backstage all night. Reigns had something to say when he got to the ring and after having the crowd acknowledge him, Reigns asked Paul Heyman if Brock was still in his locker room. Then after Heyman said he was frightened Reigns said not to fear, as it would only be scary for Brock. He then said if he was still back there he would put his head through a wall. Then they showed his locker room destroyed and Reigns was even angrier, and he was irate after fans started chanting Suplex City.

Reigns then asked where Lesnar was now and he popped up on the screen holding a pickaxe. He then appeared next to Reigns’ SUV and smashed the windows and dented the hood a few times, and Reigns said he had four of them so he wasn’t sweating it.

Then Lesnar threw his weapon away and picked up his title as he headed to the ring, and Reigns’ face changed. Lesnar then entered the area behind Reigns and surprised him as he stood on the announce table. They faced off a bit but then Lesnar picked up a chair and security got in between them.

Reigns laughed and then they taunted each other a bit, but then Lesnar jumped down and laid waist to the security team with the chair. Reigns started to run as The Usos ran to his side, and they all vacated backstage as Lesnar stood int eh ring. Then Lesnar hit another security member with the chair and circled the ring with it, and then he picked up another chair and kept attacking people and even chased off Michael Cole and Pat McAfee before standing tall with his title.

Reigns then said at WrestleMania he will acknowledge him as the Undisputed Universal Champion from backstage, and Lesnar got a kick out of it as SmackDown closed.

Lesnar set up shop in Reigns’ Locker Room at the beginning of SmackDown and proceeded to destroy it piece by piece, starting with the coffee table and then moving to his desk and other items and eating the complimentary food along the way. This was a follow-up to last week, where he demolished The Bloodline’s SUV with a forklift with all of them in the vehicle. This battle is only likely to get more wild next week as we head into WrestleMania.