WWE Fans Are Loving Brock Lesnar’s Destruction of Roman Reigns’ Locker Room Table on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar didn’t waste any time on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown to start causing chaos for Roman Reigns, as the WWE Champion paid a visit to the Tribal Chief’s dressing room right off the bat. Lesnar said he had paid a few fines and purchased a new SUV for Reigns (in blood red no less), but now it was time for some relaxation, and he wanted to chill in style in Reigns’ room backstage. There were quite a few entertaining things about this segment, but the most amusing moment came when Lesnar put his feet on the coffee table, and then put his other foot on the table with force, shattering the table in two without even looking at it, and fans starting reacting to the hilarious moment quickly online.

You can find some of our favorite reactions to Lesnar’s table break starting on the next slide, though this wasn’t about the fact that he broke a table really. We’ve all seen Lesnar break all sorts of things and use weapons in WWE before, but it was the fact that the table was so small and that Lesnar just did it so effortlessly that made this so entertaining.

Lesnar also took some of Reigns’ food from another table, including some grapes, which the WWE Twitter account made a huge deal to point out. Lesnar seems camped out there for a while, so by the end of the night that whole room could be completely destroyed, and if that ends up being the case grapes are going to be the least of Reigns’ concern.

We’ll have to wait and see how Reigns and The Bloodline retaliate, but this is the second week in a row that Lesnar has wreaked havoc in Reigns’ world, and we’ll be curious to see if payback is coming.

Extra

Babyface Lesnar

@BrockLesnar as a heel not entertaining, @BrockLesnar as a face, Awesome!!! 💯 — Raeann DeRienzo 🇺🇸 (@Raeann999) March 26, 2022

Can’t Stop Laughing

https://twitter.com/John___K9/status/1507509615629635599?s=20&t=HuUDebdsznkH8-jcrx8IsA

Rick James

Brock Lesnar in Roman’s locker room: pic.twitter.com/YfprAuMO6N — My Fault (@uglynewyork) March 26, 2022

Scared Table

https://twitter.com/RomanForHOF/status/1507509674685390848?s=20&t=HuUDebdsznkH8-jcrx8IsA

Bruh

Bruh the way Brock lesnar slammed his feet on the table lmao 🤣 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/htZLgpJ9DM — RagingGirlGam3r (@RagingGirl88) March 26, 2022

Need A Montage

Someone needs to do some sort of montage of Brock Lesnar destroying things. #SmackDown https://t.co/sx5IcDkWDv — Will Benson (@TheRealWB) March 26, 2022

Hilarious