WWE Censors Shayna Baszler’s Biting Attack on Becky Lynch on YouTube

Shayna Baszler arrived on this week’s Monday Night Raw in shocking fashion by attacking Becky Lynch and biting the back of her neck. When she pulled back Baszler’s mouth was covered in blood, and Lynch was left screaming and cursing in the ring as the medical team rushed to help her. Lynch initially rebuffed the trainers’ attempts to check on the wound, and wound up stealing an ambulance so she could drive herself to the hospital. She eventually made her way back to the arena and cut a promo in the ring, warning Baszler that she better hope “The Man” doesn’t find her first.

The scene itself as incredibly violent, so much so that WWE had to censor the replay highlight on YouTube with a black and white filter and cut out the scenes of Lynch cursing.

The feud between Lynch and Baszler first started in the build up to Survivor Series, with Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir repeatedly attacking Lynch on Raw. Baszler wound up winning a triple threat against Lynch and Bayley (by submitting the latter), but Lynch got the last word in by attacking her afterwards.

Lynch seemingly Baszler in during an interview with TV Insider on Monday.

“If she wants to come back, that’s fine. But as far as I know she has been hiding in NXT,” Lynch said. “I don’t make my whereabouts hidden. Everyone knows where I am at all times. I’m at Raw every single Monday.

“I’m at every single live event like a real champ, so if she wants to come find me, she certainly can…Whoever wants to come make some money, they know I’m the big match,” she added. “Whoever wants to be better than they were before, come find me.”

She made a bold claim during the same interview that she should be the highest-paid person in the WWE, including Vince McMahon.

“I should be making more in that whole company, everybody — Vince McMahon included,” Lynch said. “I want to change the game. I want to prove that it doesn’t matter your gender, your race, your background, if you are doing the job and keeping people invested, if you are keeping people interested, then you deserve to be paid at a level higher than anybody else.

“Or as high as anybody else,” she added. “As high as the best of them. I look around the arenas and the majority of the people are in my shirts. The majority of people hold signs for me, so pay me as such and that will be the way it will be.”