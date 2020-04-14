Drew McIntyre Pitches His Idea for a Cinematic Wrestling Match

Everything regarding the coroanvirus pandemic aside, the future of WWE was reshaped in two major ways back at WrestleMania 36; Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman were both finally elevated to main event status by winning their first world championships, and the battle involving The Undertaker, AJ Styles, John Cena and Bray Wyatt proved that not only could WWE pull off Cinematic Matches, but that they could be the undisputed highlights of an entire show. So now the question is simple — how do they follow that up. We’ve already pitched new opponents Wyatt and Undertaker could face in future Firefly Fun House and Boneyard Matches, but other wrestlers already have new ideas for what they want to do with these story-driven wrestling matches.

In a new interview with TV Insider this week, McIntyre gave his idea for a possible cinematic match with his former tag partner Bobby Lashley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My wheels are turning,” McIntyre explained. “I already have some ideas. I hope everyone on the roster are all pitching ideas and how we can come together as a team to be creative. You can’t rely on other people to do the job for you. It’s a team effort. I don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say if we have Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley end up in a bar situation with our knuckles taped, that may be interesting,”

In a rare out-of-character interview with Nine Line Apparel, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on doing another Boneyard Match down the road.

“Because that one was so successful it lends to that, but not to give myself a pat on the back, you gotta have the right players to do that,” Undertaker said. “Guys that really understand their characters and really still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business. I think more guys kind of lean that way now. Where for me that put me right back in my wheelhouse and AJ can work with a broom handle and put a four star match on.”

He also praised the work Wyatt and Cena pulled off.

“It was different. To me, it was entertaining, it made you think,” he said. “And it puts you in that state like, ‘okay, where are they going and what are they going to do?’ Again, I think for the circumstances, I thought it worked. Can I give you all the nuances of it? No, because I wasn’t there and I don’t know. I don’t know what the whole psychology of it was.”