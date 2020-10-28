CM Punk Pokes Fun at Facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

✖

CM Punk celebrated his birthday by hosting another Fan Q&A session on his Twitter on Tuesday night. Most of the questions had to do with either Halloween or his favorite sports franchises, but on a couple of occasions, he answered a few wrestling questions. One fan asked if Punk had any interest in facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, and while he didn't shoot down the idea he did poke fun at just how long WrestleMania has become as an event.

"I'd do [the] opening match. That show is 67 hours long," Punk wrote.

Reigns brought up Punk while on the Load Management podcast back in September, saying how Punk's comments in his infamous 2014 The Art of Wrestling interview would up making Reigns' life as a single star harder.

"If you'd watched wrestling for the past 10 to 15 years, and you love it, and it's within your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do; just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder," Reigns said.

"If it's something that the fans can get behind, and that it can really make them sink their teeth into the product, and really dive into the creative with us, I'm willing to do it," he continued. "I don't like the guy, I don't know many people who do, but I'm willing to put business first and make really good content if that's the case. He'd probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if [he's] willing, and the fans and the audience [are] going to like it and be into it, then most likely I'm going to be into it."

Punk was also asked if there was any wrestler he wishes he got to face during his career.

Snake Man Steve Austin — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 27, 2020

Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Jey Uso on Sunday at Hell in a Cell, and will face newly-crowned WWE Champion Randy Orton in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series. Check out the full card for the Nov. 22 show below: