Cody Rhodes Posts Mysterious Message on Instagram

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view back in June, and other than a few special media appearances he has consistently kept a low profile. But "The American Nightmare" popped up on Instagram on Wednesday and had a message that seemed to be aimed at other people within the industry — "You're clearly doing something right when others try to imitate or even take credit for things you've created...Don't take it personally...Fans remember and that's what it's all about. Keep doing the work." Who do you think Rhodes was referring to? Let us know down in the comments!

Rhodes's torn pec and the subsequent surgery will likely have him out of action for the remainder of 2022, putting a damper on his first year back with the WWE. He has given a number of interviews that indicate the recovery process has been gradual.

Cody Rhodes Instagram story is certainly gonna get people talking. pic.twitter.com/GS6Pt9mQeB — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) October 5, 2022

"I was told I've got the strength of an 11-year-old," Rhodes told TMZ last month. "But I was pretty strong at 11, so. Hopefully soon. You know what, they haven't really given me one because they know I'm stupid, and I'd try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be. And that's hopefully where it's at."

"I want to say good, but it's misleading," Rhodes told ComicBook back at SDCC. "It's not like ACLs or PCLs or anything like that where your life completely changes for a while. After two weeks you feel like you're normal, but it's not, it's just tied to your bone on your arm and you have to let it form. They're going so slow because they're afraid I'm going to try and do something. PT is slow. There's an 80-year-old lady named Betty who does PT with me, and she'll be ready to wrestle before I'm ready."

During his time away, Rhodes also picked up his first ESPY win, beating out Steve Austin, The Undertaker and John Cena for "WWE Moment of the Year." He talked about that in the same interview with ComicBook — "That is by far the best part of the ESPYs (beating those three). Because when I left in 2015, I even remember talking with WWE management about this, one of the craziest moments for me was sitting outside the Scranton Wilks-Barre hotel and the giant 'Mania bus that still was papered with Rock vs. Cena. And I just remember staring at it and wondering, 'How over are these guys and how long does this go? How do you get this?' And I remember just staring at it. So to be in the same category with John... that landslide win was pretty exciting.