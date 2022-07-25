Cody Rhodes Comments For First Time Since Beating Stone Cold, The Undertaker and John Cena for an ESPY Award

WWE's Cody Rhodes spoke with ComicBook during San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend and spoke about his ongoing recovery after tearing his pec. It was announced just before last month's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view that Rhodes had torn his right pectoral completely off the bone, but would still be competing against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell in the show's main event. Fans were shocked as he finally took off his robe once he stepped inside the ring to show how purple his chest and arm were as a result of the injury, but he still managed to battle it out for 25 minutes and beat "The Visionary" at the Allstate Arena.

When asked how he was currently feeling nearly two months after the match (and surgery), Rhodes said, "I want to say good, but it's misleading. It's not like ACLs or PCLs or anything like that where your life completely changes for a while. After two weeks you feel like you're normal, but it's not, it's just tied to your bone on your arm and you have to let it form. They're going so slow because they're afraid I'm going to try and do something. PT is slow. There's an 80-year-old lady named Betty who does PT with me, and she'll be ready to wrestle before I'm ready."

Rhodes then talked about the backstage reaction to the injury, saying only a small handful of people — most notably Vince McMahon — knew how bad it looked before the reveal. The production team even stopped Rhodes from revealing it backstage, opting instead for everyone to get a look once he was in the ring.

Last week also saw Rhodes win his first ESPY award after his return to the WWE at WrestleMania 38 was voted WWE Moment of the Year. "The American Nightmare" won by beating other nominations featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker and John Cena.

"That is by far the best part of the ESPYs (beating those three)," Rhodes said. "Because when I left in 2015, I even remember talking with WWE management about this, one of the craziest moments for me was sitting outside the Scranton Wilks-Barre hotel and the giant 'Mania bus that still was papered with Rock vs. Cena. And I just remember staring at it and wondering, 'How over are these guys and how long does this go? How do you get this?' And I remember just staring at it. So to be in the same category with John... that landslide win was pretty exciting."