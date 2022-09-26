WWE: Cody Rhodes Provides Update on Injury Recovery

Cody Rhodes made the professional wrestling world stand still on numerous occasions this year. The American Nightmare kicked off 2022 with a death-defying ladder match against Sammy Guevara in AEW, made an unprecedented jump to WWE at WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1, and put on a historic display of resilience as he defeated Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle at WWE Hell in a Cell in June. While he was able to power through that one match, as the "completely ruptured" pec tendon couldn't have become any worse than it was prior to the bout, he still needed to take an extended stay away from the ring to get surgery.

Even now three months removed from that surgery, Rhodes revealed to TMZ that he is still a way's away from being 100 percent.

"I was told I've got the strength of an 11-year-old," Rhodes said. "But I was pretty strong at 11, so. Hopefully soon."

When asked about a return timetable, Rhodes noted that his known defiance of physical limitations has prevented doctors from revealing where they expect the end of the road to recovery to be.

"You know what, they haven't really given me one because they know I'm stupid, and I'd try to test it," Rhodes continued.

That said, Rhodes added that he has an idea of when he wants to be ready by.

"I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I'd like to be," Rhodes added. "And that's hopefully where it's at."

Rhodes is likely alluding to the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event which goes down on January 28, 2023. It's worth noting that even after his injury, Rhodes was listed as the odds-on favorite to win the men's Rumble match.

The former AEW Executive Vice President concluded by teasing what's to come when he eventually gets back in the ring, but emphasized that he needs to be in full form when that time comes.

"Hopefully, it's a run that people will remember," Rhodes said. "And I got to be healthy for it."

While Rhodes was occupied with Rollins for the entirety of his on-screen WWE return so far, the second-generation star made his long-term intentions clear on an April edition of Monday Night Raw.

"I stand before you ready. Finally ready. And I'm going to do it," Rhodes said as he set his sights on the WWE Championship. "I'm going to give the distinction that my family has long since been denied. And I'm going to do it for you. I'm going to do it for me. I'm going to do it for my family, and I'm going to do it for 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Cody Rhodes's WWE return.