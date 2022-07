WWE's Comic-Con 2022 Reveals Feature Cody Rhodes, Mandy Rose, Johnny Knoxville, and More

Mattel wasn't playing around at San Diego Comic-Con, and they had a host of big reveals during their SDCC WWE Elite Squad panel. Some fan favorites made returns to the line and we also saw several new entries across the basic, Elite, and Ultimate Edition series. The Ultimate Edition line and the Elite series got most of the love, but there were some new basics too, and stars like Cody Rhodes, Queen Zelina, Ultimate Warrior, Ken Shamrock, Mandy Rose, Ronda Rousey, Nikki A.S.H., John Cena, Andre the Giant, and more are in the mix. You can check out some of our favorite new additions courtesy of Ringside Collectibles starting on the next slide, and many of these new figures are up for pre-order now here.

One of the most welcome additions to the line is the Ultimate Edition Cody Rhodes. Rhodes made his grand WWE return at WrestleMania 38, and now he'll have his own Ultimate Edition figure based on his return. Rhodes will be available through the Mattel Creations website, and it will come with 30 points of articulation, his attire from his WrestleMania return (including his trademark jacket), and swappable hands. You can find the figure right here.

Other big additions include Jeff Jarrett (Ultimate), Mandy Rose in her Toxic Attraction attire (Elite), Queen Zelina (Elite), Finn Balor (Elite), Brock Lesnar (Ultimate), Becky Lynch (Elite 100), King Woods (Elite), Alexa Bliss (Elite), and Ronda Rousey (Elite), as well as Johnny Knoxville's line debut, which also happens to be an Elite figure.

You can check out all of the new releases starting on the next slide. Let us know in the comments which ones you are looking forward to most, and you can always talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!