WWE Confirms New Match for WrestleMania Backlash

Fans got a welcome surprise to kick off last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, as the episode started with the arrival of Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. The Raw Champions jumped over to the Blue Brand after the SmackDown Tag Team Champions jumped over to Raw the previous Monday, issuing a challenge to RK-Bro. The challenge was a Winners Take All Tag Team Championships Unification Match, which was suggested by Roman Reigns the week before, and after some back and forth between the Tag Team Champions on Friday, they accepted the challenge, and now WWE has confirmed the match for WrestleMania Backlash.

During that SmackDown promo showdown, The Usos were first to throw jabs at RK-Bro, going over their accomplishments and telling Orton and Riddle exactly who they were dealing with. After their long introduction, Orton came back with a delightful mocking promo of his own, listing his own ridiculously impressive resume and then calling them a**holes and then hitting them with a killer Big Dog insult.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1515131848871104520?s=20&t=N39AJXbTVku9bO1atXM99Q

The Usos attacked Riddle and then got away, but later in the night Riddle got a match against Jimmy, and it seems like Jey will get a match against Orton at some point before Backlash. It remains to be seen what role Reigns will play in this whole feud, as this was his idea after all.

Reigns gave The Usos the idea after the first SmackDown post-WrestleMania, where he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion and Universal Champion. Since he unified the Titles, he then said The Usos should follow suit and unify the Tag Team Titles, and they were down for the idea.

If The Usos are able to win, that would give each member of the Bloodline 2 Titles, and at that point, they would have control over half of the Championship gold. That is unless The Bloodline wants to try for the Intercontinental and United States Championships at some point.

They could also add a woman to the team to then conquer the Women’s Division Championship Titles, and who knows, maybe before this storyline is done that will eventually happen. WrestleMania Backlash will stream live on Peacock at 8 PM EST, with the pre-show kicking off at 7 PM EST.