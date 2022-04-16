WWE Raw’s RK-Bro Accept The Usos’ Tag Team Unification Challenge on SmackDown

After The Usos headed to Raw to make their intentions clear, RK-Bro then came out to open up tonight’s WWE SmackDown, and they couldn’t have been happier to be on the blue brand. Riddle started things off, giving a random fact about the city and sauce. Orton then said they were here because The Usos kicked him in the mouth and challenged him and Riddle to a match to unify the Tag Team Championships. Now they are here on The Usos’ show to give them an answer, and Orton called out The Usos to the ring. Riddle then indicated he didn’t have anything to add and The Usos then came out to the ring to greet the Raw Tag Team Champions.

Jimmy started things off and said, “look who stepped into Bloodline territory, it’s RK-Bro.” Jey then chimed in and said they were behind enemy lines and that they came to their show to issue the challenge, and now they are here on The Usos show to give the answer. After asking what the answer was, Jey stopped things and reminded Orton of who he was dealing with.

They gave a long-winded introduction and then Orton responded, giving his own mocking introduction and rundown of his accomplishments, and then called them assholes and said The Big Dog is away and he left his two b***** off the leash. Then Orton called this his show and his ring, and The Usos were clearly angry.

The Usos then attacked Riddle and were all smiles, which led to Orton and Riddle heading to Adam Pearce asking for an earlier match. He then granted them a singles match, putting Riddle against Jimmy Uso later in the night, so it appears we might eventually get a Randy vs Jey match sometime in the near future.

