WWE Confirms Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's Marriage

Seth Rollins hinted at some major news on Tuesday when he posted a photo of his Instagram story with the caption, "seems like a fine day to (finally) get married." While neither he nor Becky Lynch commented any further, WWE.com then ran a story confirming the two had indeed tied the knot. The pair first made their relationship public in May 2019 and they announced their engagement that August. Rollins has been consistent on the SmackDown roster, while Lynch has been absent from WWE TV since announcing her pregnancy in May of last year. The two welcomed their daughter, Roux, back in December.

"She is 'The Man.' She is 'The Mom,' and as of today, Becky Lynch is officially a wife," WWE.com's article read. "As revealed by Seth Rollins on his Instagram account, the day has finally come for the happy couple to tie the knot as they get married today."

Lynch confirmed in interviews last year that their original wedding date was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not long after the pair went public WWE started running storylines surrounding their relationship. This eventually culminated in the two facing Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin in the main event of Extreme Rules 2019. However, Lynch admitted months later she was tired of WWE constantly bringing the subject up.

"The way I look at it is, oh my god, if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that," Lynch told Barnburner Radio in August 2019. "And if you know we're in a relationship, then you know. If you know, you know. But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn't know and I think that was a little off-putting. Because people, they don't want to see 'The Man' needing a man. They don't want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we're two powerful entities on our own. And fighting side-by-side like, 'Ok, I've got your back, you've got my back, let's do this. Let's beat the bejesus out of these people,' that's cool.

"When it's all about our freaking relationship and that's forced, nobody was into that. Am I wrong? No everybody was like, 'We get it! We don't need to be told, shut the hell up!' Sometimes I think over-explain things where it's just like, let's let people make their own minds and then whatever opinions they have, that's their opinion," she added. "And let's go with that."