WWE's Seth Rollins Teases Finally Getting Married to Becky Lynch

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been engaged since August 2019. But based on Rollins' Instagram story on Tuesday, the pair may have finally tied the knot. Rollins posted a photo of Lynch with the caption "Seems like the perfect day to (finally) get married." Stay tuned for any further updates from the couple.

Lynch confirmed their original wedding date was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, telling Extra.ie, "Yeah it has — that's going to to get pushed back, obviously," Lynch told Graham McGrath of Extra.ie, "Look, at the end of the day, I'm going to be with him forever. "So it doesn't matter if we get married next month or next year or two days from now, it's all the same, but it would be better if my family and friends could be there."

The two didn't publicly acknowledge that they were in a relationship until May 2019, and WWE quickly made the fact that they were a couple part of storylines on WWE television. That included a feud involving both Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, which eventually irked "The Man."

"The way I look at it is, oh my god, if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that," Lynch told Barnburner Radio in August 2019. "And if you know we're in a relationship, then you know. If you know, you know. But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn't know and I think that was a little off-putting. Because people, they don't want to see 'The Man' needing a man. They don't want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we're two powerful entities on our own. And fighting side-by-side like, 'Ok, I've got your back, you've got my back, let's do this. Let's beat the bejesus out of these people,' that's cool.

"When it's all about our freaking relationship and that's forced, nobody was into that. Am I wrong? No everybody was like, 'We get it! We don't need to be told, shut the hell up!' Sometimes I think over-explain things where it's just like, let's let people make their own minds and then whatever opinions they have, that's their opinion," she added. "And let's go with that."

Lynch announced she was pregnant with her first child in May 2020 and hasn't been seen on WWE television since. The two welcomed their daughter Roux on Dec. 4.