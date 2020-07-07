WWE Confirms the Horrifying Rules for the Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio Eye for an Eye Match

Rey Mysterio successfully pinned Murphy during a tag team match on this week's Monday Night Raw, earning the right to pick the stipulation for his upcoming match with Seth Rollins at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Considering how Rollins tried to blind Mysterio in one eye nearly two months ago and how he has repeatedly tried to attack Dominik, Mysterio decided the perfect stipulation was an Eye for an Eye Match. He didn't explain what that meant at the time, but WWE has since clarified it means exactly what people think it means — the only way to win is by removing your opponent's eye.

"The Horror Show at Extreme Rules added a new level of terror as Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will meet in an Eye for an Eye Match," WWE.com explained. "Mysterio teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Rollins & Murphy for the right to choose the gory stipulation where a winner can only determined by extracting the opponent's eye."

How WWE plans on getting around this stipulation is anyone's guess. Mysterio is reportedly working without a WWE contract at the moment, so this could be WWE's way of writing him off television.

Given his age (45) and lengthy career, fans have started to speculate when Mysterio might retire. He's addressed that idea during recent interviews.

"I always step in the ring thinking 'I gotta prove I can still go.' I get a lot of feedback like 'Rey, you don't have to do much anymore," Mysterio told BT Sport back in February. "Your name is already...you've made your mark.' But to me, when I feel like I have nothing more to prove, that's when I feel like I need to step back. It's still exciting to me and emotional."

But he also specified that he doesn't want his last match to be a loss against his son.

"That's something that I would hate," he told Rock Around the Ring. "I would hate to walk out and have my son take over on my last match. I think the torch has already been passed and will eventually again the day that we get to share a ring together and perform in front of fans. That's when the torch will be passed onto him."

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on July 19 at the WWE Performance Center. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

