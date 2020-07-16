WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Predictions and Pressing Questions

WWE's latest pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, takes place this Sunday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show is headlined by a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (with a stipulation that's still TBA) and a potential Match of the Year candidate between Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Sasha Banks. The show will also feature at least one cinematic match as Bray Wyatt revives his Wyatt Family cult leader persona to battle Braun Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight. Once again we've assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show, as well as predict who will win the biggest matches. Do you agree with the team's picks? Let us know down in the comments and stay tuned for live coverage on Sunday night!

First Off, How Do You Feel About That Name? (Photo: WWE) Connor Casey: I can kind of get behind it because of the Swamp Fight and "Eye for an Eye" matches, but why they didn't save this for October is beyond me. Evan Valentine: I'm a fan. I'm a big proponent of making professional wrestling as weird as possible so going with "Horror Show" is right up my alley. Matt Aguilar: You know, at first I disliked it. But as time has gone on, it does succeed in making it memorable, something it was not shaping up to be before this whole horror focus came into being, so I'm good with it. Ryan Droste: I don't hate the idea of having subtitles for their PPVs to make them more memorable. This harkens back to the day when the In Your House PPVs in the 1990s had their own subtitles to make them unique. That being said, "The Horror Show" probably wasn't the best choice of words given what has been happening in the company of late during the pandemic.

Who Is 'Losing' An Eye and How? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Have you seen how cool Seth looks with an eye patch? The good thing about Rey Mysterio losing his eye is he can just wear his old mask where his eyes are covered. If Seth Rollins loses, he's gotta wrestle with an eye patch. 😂 #WWERaw 👁 pic.twitter.com/akk9LgCkUQ — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) July 14, 2020 Bring on Angry Pirate Jesus! Evan: I have to go with Seth Rollins simply for how cool it would look. With Mysterio already sporting a mask, I would have to imagine that throwing an eye patch on him would be overkill. Let's go with a Metal Gear aesthetic for Rollins. Matt: GIVE ME METAL GEAR ROLLINS!!!! Think they'll give Rey the win here, but seriously not sure how the whole removing of an eye is going to shake out. Ryan: Really hard to say. If Seth wins, how can Mysterio wrestle with a patch over an eye when he already wears a mask? Won't that be incredibly difficult given his vision is already somewhat restricted? Then again, Mysterio reportedly has not re-signed with WWE yet, so will they actually him win? Maybe they do just to coax him into re-signing? So many questions. I'm going to go with Mysterio.

Name a Stipulation for Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler That Excites You (Photo: WWE) Connor: A "Loser Must Go to NXT" Match. Because why not? Evan: The Championship Belt isn't enough? I'd probably go retirement match if I were to raise the stakes. Matt: If it needs to fit the horror theme, I'm going with loser gets their head shaved or has to have a bucket of worms tossed over their head, something with their hair since they both sport long hair. Ryan: "Loser Loses A Leg." No more Superkicks (or Claymore Kicks) for the loser! Seriously though, Ziggler told me during an interview on Thursday that it is a stipulation has not been done before in the WWE which makes this really hard to predict.

Do We Get the Two-Woman Power Trip? (Photo: WWE) Connor: No, for a couple of reasons: 1) I think they've got plans for Asuka, Kairi and (maybe) Shayna at SummerSlam 2) Having Sasha lose and Bayley retain could finally give us another step forward in the build toward their eventual feud. Evan: I'm honestly shocked that they haven't introduced the feud between Sasha and Bayley at this point, so I would imagine that a possible loss would be the perfect spark for the destruction of their friendship. Matt: As enticing as I feel that would be, I'm going to say no — just because not doing it moves us to the next logical step in this storyline, as Banks becomes jealous that she doesn't have two belts and starts trying to make Bayley lose hers, followed by directly challenging for it when those don't work out. Ryan: Nah, it would devalue the women's division to have all of the titles with Sasha and Bayley, though it would be a little entertaining. I think they keep building that little bit of jealousy in Sasha with Bayley still holding two belts and Sasha just the tag strap.

Will The Wyatt Swamp Fight Be Better or Worse Than The Firefly Fun House Match? (Photo: WWE) Connor: No, only because I loved just how meta Wyatt got with his professional critique of Cena's career during their match. But then again, Wyatt is being given another empty canvas to tell a compelling story so I'm hopeful it's exciting. Plus since the title isn't on the line they can actually give Wyatt a win here. Evan: I think this will act as something of a combination of Firefly and Boneyard. Regardless, WWE really needs a match to wash the taste of "Street Vikings" out of our mouths. Matt: I think it's going to be different, so not sure if I can go better or worse. I think I'm looking forward to it more just because Bray's back to his old gimmick, which is a nice break from the whole Fiend thing. Ryan: I can't see it being better as the Firefly Fun House Match was just so darn entertaining. And it had John Cena. Although I can see Bray being very entertaining here, Strowman just can't measure up to Cena to put it over the top. And really, who could?

Will The Bar Fight Be The End Of Hardy Vs. Sheamus? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Lord I hope so. As of right now it's still technically not on the card, so I'm hoping it gets scrapped altogether. Evan: Yes. Please....yes. Matt: Man I hope so. It needs to be. Ryan: I have already erased this feud from my memory and don't know what you're talking about.