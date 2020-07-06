More Positive Coronavirus Cases Reported at WWE Performance Center

✖

The WWE has been in hot water ever since it was reported that a few employees had tested positively for COVID-19, and now a new report claims that even more people involved with the tapings at the WWE Performance Center have tested positive as well. According to a new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, additional people tested positively for COVID-19 during the most recent round of testing before tapings for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Including in-ring talent and those behind the scenes, there are now reportedly "at least" 30 people who have tested positively for the disease over the last three weeks.

According to the new report, more testing had been done ever since multiple positive cases within WWE's Performance Center popped up recently. Pro Wrestling Sheet's sources indicate that there have been nearly 1,500 tests administered by WWE since they began testing toward the end of June.

Unfortunately, there are no details as to who has tested positive for COVID-19 but this certainly throws a wrench into Vince McMahon's former plans to re-open the company. Although much of Florida is beginning to resume operations, and McMahon was reportedly ready to move onto the next step as long as it could be done safely, if this report is correct than WWE still needs to figure out how to operate their own works safely before expanding further.

WWE programming has made major shifts in the last few months in order to keep the show going amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the crowd less shows, taping episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown long in advance, and most recently enacted a mask policy to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

As fans have noticed in the last few weeks of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, those in the Performance Center crowd are now required to wear masks and practice social distancing otherwise they will be hit with a $500-1000 fine. But even with these new safety measures in place, there still seems to be a health risk for many currently operating in the WWE Performance Center.

As WWE makes additional changes to its taping schedule and testing practices, we might see more reports like this. It's still currently unconfirmed whether or not there are this many positive cases, but ComicBook.com will be here to update you on the matter. Let us know how you feel about this major COVID-19 update in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.