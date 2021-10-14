WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Oddsmakers Don’t Expect Any Titles to Change Hands

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for the first time in well over a year for the Crown Jewel event on Oct. 21. Since the Saudi Arabia events were first introduced back in 2018 they’ve taken on the preception from fans as being house shows with massive budgets, usually featuring a lot of big names in front of a massive crowd but lacking any real storyline finality or titles changing hands. A report popped up last week via Andrew Zarian that WWE is trying to get rid of that perception, but the oddsmakers don’t seem convinced.

The latest betting lines for the show were released via BetOnline on Thursday. As you can see below, none of the champions are expected to lose their gold:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-200) vs. Brock Lesnar (+150)

Roman Reigns (-200) vs. Brock Lesnar (+150) WWE Championship: Big E (-550) vs. Drew McIntyre (+325)

Big E (-550) vs. Drew McIntyre (+325) SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (-200) vs. Bianca Belair (+180) vs. Sasha Banks (+250)

Becky Lynch (-200) vs. Bianca Belair (+180) vs. Sasha Banks (+250) Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (-250) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (+170)

RK-Bro (-250) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (+170) Edge (-350) vs. Seth Rollins (+225) (Hell in a Cell)

Goldberg (-300) vs. Bobby Lashley (+200) (No Holds Barred)

Mansoor (-1000) vs. Mustafa Ali (+525)

A lot of these betting lines make sense at an initial glance. Reigns doesn’t seem to be losing the Universal title anytime soon, E just won the WWE Championship and Drew is on his way to SmackDown, RK-Bro still has plenty of mileage as a tag team, Edge and Goldberg are both looking to get revenge against their younger opponents and Mansoor is undefeated in his home country.

However, having Lynch outright retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship poses some problems as she just drafted to Raw a few weeks back. There’s also the issue of Charlotte Flair holding the Raw title on SmackDown, and while it seems like she’s involved in the Lynch/Belair/Banks storyline she hasn’t been added to the match in any capacity as of yet. WWE could always have her and Lynch swap titles after Crown Jewel, though that idea was heavily panned by fans when they made The New Day and Street Profits do the same thing last year.

Do you think any titles will change hands at Crown Jewel? What will the match of the night be? Let us know in the comments below!