Roman Reigns' Return to WWE TV Potentially Confirmed

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE TV for a while. Ever since Jey Uso declared he "quit" the WWE on the post-SummerSlam episode of Friday Night SmackDown, "The Tribal Chief" has been on a break thanks to his current WWE contract have a noticeably lighter schedule. Reigns' story with The Bloodline has continued in his absence — Jey has since been traded to Raw while Jimmy Uso's status within the faction remains uncertain — but not even a surprise appearance from The Rock on the latest episode could get Reigns back on TV. There were reports that Reigns suffered some sort of injury during his SummerSlam match with Jey, though the Wrestling Observer reported this week that Reigns wouldn't have to wrestle again until the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Nov. 4 in Saudi Arabia.

The report also mentioned Reigns would be back on TV in the coming weeks to build up the match (rumored to be with AJ Styles) and Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum is currently advertising him for the Oct. 27 episode of SmackDown in Milwaukee. It's possible this could change as WWE isn't advertising him for the show at the moment, though Reigns' appearances are typically announced a week in advance on WWE TV (usually by Paul Heyman). Do you think Reigns will be back sooner than that? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for updates!

The Rock Says a Match With Roman Reigns Was Originally Booked for WrestleMania 39

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson broke major news on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, confirming that he was in talks with WWE for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 this past April. The plans were never finalized and Reigns would eventually take on Cody Rhodes and defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it," Johnson said. "In the beginning of 2022, (WWE CEO) Nick Khan was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA. We met. We sat. We broke out the Teremana, and about an hour later we started talking about the potential of what this match could be. Myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and we hugged right there and said, 'Let's do this.'"

"The north star thought was let's not do something good, let's not do something great, let's do something unprecedented. A match? Great. Roman's an incredible athlete. He's going to be on Mount Rushmore. The bigger thought was what can we do for the fans where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger. We got really, really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was," he added.