WWE Reveals John Cena's Match at Crown Jewel

The card for WWE's Crown Jewel is starting to fill up, and today WWE revealed that John Cena will be making the trip and will have a singles match at the upcoming premium live event. PEOPLE revealed that Cena will be facing The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in singles action, his first singles match since WrestleMania 39. Cena has been tangling with The Bloodline quite a bit since returning to WWE, but now he will face the group's enforcer one-on-one, at least on paper. The Bloodline always seems to find a way to utilize their numbers advantage, but perhaps things will work out for Cena since Roman Reigns will be busy that night.

Cena has been the victim of The Bloodline on several occasions, and it looked like it was happening again when his tag partner AJ Styles was attacked backstage by Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. He would then get some welcome but unexpected backup when LA Knight joined him against Sikoa and Jimmy at Fastlane. Cena and Knight were victorious, and now Knight has his sights set on Reigns.

Reigns returned from some time off and was confronted by Knight, with Cena fully in Knight's corner. Knight ended up getting the best of The Bloodline in Roman's return, and now Knight will have a chance to take his Championships. Reigns will face Knight one-on-one at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Cena is likely to be in his corner to make sure The Bloodline doesn't pull their usual tricks.

Cena's singles record as of late is pretty rough, something he highlighted during his promo on last week's SmackDown. Cena revealed he had gone 2002 days without a singles win, and he even teased that he was considering retirement. Luckily the promo turned around though and Cena issued a challenge, looking to break that streak.

Cena said, "I got hit with some pretty harsh truths today. We've been doing this a long time right? I feel like I should be honest with you and with myself. Last week I talked about Roman Reigns' streak. 1138 days as Champion. Today I found out I have a streak of my own. 2002 days. 2002 days, that's a long time right? It's been exactly 2002 days since I last won a televised singles match. Yeah, I want you to think about that for a second. 2002 days."

"My last win was in 2018. So uh...I have been, I've been talking a whole lot about retirement," Cena said. "I just think it's time that we all face facts. C'mon, guys, the fact is it's been a long time since I had a win." The crowd cheered Cena on and that seemed to turn things around.

"Yeah but dammit I believe in me. I believe in you. I believe in us," Cena said. "I believe in the beauty that is all this madness. And I believe that I can still go. I believe that I can still bring it, and I believe that the time is now to turn the math around! So here's the fact. It is going to be a bad night for the next idiot brave enough to walk through that curtain because whoever it is, they're going to get smoked." You can find the full card for Crown Jewel below.

Crown Jewel 2023 Card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs LA Knight

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Zoey Stark

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre

United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (C) vs Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest

John Cena vs Solo Sikoa

