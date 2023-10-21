John Cena Fakes Out Fans with Retirement Promo on WWE SmackDown

Triple H recently told WWE fans to make sure they truly enjoy this John Cena return, because this kind of thing doesn't happen that often, and it won't last forever. Cena has been a fixture lately of WWE TV and premium live events, but tonight on SmackDown he addressed the future and hinted that retirement might be coming up sooner than expected. Cena put a spotlight on the fact that he hasn't actually won a televised singles match in 2002 days, with the last win coming in 2018. That led to him saying he has been talking 'a whole lot' about retirement, but then the promo shifted in a different direction, with Cena issuing a challenge to anyone who came out next. That led to a big battle with The Bloodline, and even Jey Uso managed to get involved.

Cena said, "I got hit with some pretty harsh truths today. We've been doing this a long time right? I feel like I should be honest with you and with myself. Last week I talked about Roman Reigns' streak. 1138 days as Champion. Today I found out I have a streak of my own. 2002 days. 2002 days, that's a long time right? It's been exactly 2002 days since I last won a televised singles match. Yeah, I want you to think about that for a second. 2002 days."

"My last win was in 2018. So uh...I have been, I've been talking a whole lot about retirement," Cena said. "I just think it's time that we all face facts. C'mon, guys, the fact is it's been a long time since I had a win." Chants of you still got it hit from the crowd, and Cena seemed to soak it all in.

"Yeah but dammit I believe in me. I believe in you. I believe in us," Cena said. "I believe in the beauty that is all this madness. And I believe that I can still go. I believe that I can still bring it, and I believe that the time is now to turn the math around! So here's the fact. It is going to be a bad night for the next idiot brave enough to walk through that curtain because whoever it is, they're going to get smoked."

That's when Solo Sikoa's music hit, and the Bloodline enforcer walked to the ring to stare down Cena. Then Jimmy Uso ran to the ring and ambushed Cena, and he teamed up with Sikoa. Then a masked person came to the ring and attacked Jimmy, pulling him out of the ring to the floor. That turned out to be Jimmy Uso, and they fought on the floor.

Security pulled them apart and pulled Jey towards the ramp, and Sikoa tried to take advantage and attack Cena with the Samoan Spike. Cena dodged it though and lifted Sikoa onto his shoulders and hit the Attitude Adjustment, much to the elation of the crowd.

What did you think of Cena's promo and what do you want to see next from Cena in WWE? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!