WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

WWE is bringing what some are calling a WrestleMania-caliber card to Saudi Arabia this weekend. WWE Crown Jewel returns for its fifth iteration, once again headlined by a Roman Reigns title defense. This year, Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the white-hot LA Knight. WWE Crown Jewel might be the site of Reigns's last title defense of the year, as recent rumblings have indicated that he will be off WWE TV until the build to WWE Royal Rumble starts in January. With rumors that WWE Survivor Series later this month will be primarily built around multi-man matches and faction warfare, there is a strong chance that WWE Crown Jewel is WWE's last complete card of 2023.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 How to Watch, Streaming

(Photo: WWE)

WWE Crown Jewel kicks off at 1 PM ET on Saturday, November 4th, streaming on Peacock. There will be a one-hour pre-show that starts at 12 PM ET which will be available to stream on Peacock as well as WWE's other social channels (YouTube, TikTok, etc).

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Full Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Betting Odds

WWE Crown Jewel could see a couple of major upsets if betting odds are to be believed.

Logan Paul is favored to walk out of Saudi Arabia with the WWE United States Championship, sitting at a -175 favorite over Rey Mysterio's +120. Damian Priest is a sneaky underdog to leave as WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as he has +700 odds to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the Seth Rollins (-275) vs. Drew McIntyre (+165) title match.

While few would bet against John Cena, recent weeks have painted him as fighting an uphill battle against young star Solo Sikoa. Regardless, Cena (-275) enters that match as a favorite compared to Sikoa (+140).

The two biggest favorites going into WWE Crown Jewel are two of WWE's top champions. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-1667) stands as a monster favorite against LA Knight (+450) while WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley (-1000) has strong odds against her field of challengers.

WWE Crown Jewel goes down this Saturday, November 4th at 1 PM ET.