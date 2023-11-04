WWE's John Cena Calls Solo Sikoa 'Bargain Basement Taz' in Brutal SmackDown Promo

John Cena will face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel, but before they match they hit the ring to have one last face-to-face. It was an eventful one too, and Sikoa doubled down on Paul Heyman's warning to Cena on last week's SmackDown. Heyman warned Cena he may not be able to use his greatest gift after fighting Sikoa, which would be his voice. Cena wasn't phased by Sikoa's words tonight though, and Cena used his greatest weapon to cook Sikoa in around 90 seconds, saying he only got a job because of his cousin and calling Sikoa a bargain basement Taz among other shots. You can watch Cena's promo below.

Sikoa headed to the ring with Heyman and once there revealed his orders from Roman Reigns. Sikoa said, "John Cena. I'm pissed off I've got to wait till tomorrow to fight you, but I've got orders from the Tribal Chief. And those orders were to give you this microphone so you can say goodbye to them while you still can. Because come tomorrow, you won't be able to."

Cena then hit Sikoa with a scathing promo, and while his voice was clearly hoarse, it didn't rob the promo of any impact. Cena said, I can do this with half a voice and it's only going to take 90 seconds to cook you. I'm going to say goodbye, but I'm not going to say goodbye to them. I'm going to say goodbye for them. We all know the only reason you got a job here was because of your cousin. And we all see you homie, walking around thinking you're some big badass enforcer when you're nothing but a bargain basement Taz ripoff."

Sikoa and Heyman were both stunned, and Sikoa was seething. Cena capped the promo off by saying "So do me a solid Solo. Tape your thumb up extra tight, because the only place it's getting stuck up tomorrow is straight up your ass. Yeah, that was about 90 seconds."

Cena then walked off and left Sikoa and Heyman stunned in the ring. It's clear that Cena wants to get a win at Crown Jewel and do some damage to the Bloodline while he's at it. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but at this point, it certainly seems like it could go his way. If Sikoa can't defeat Cena, Reigns is not going to be happy, but then he's got his own problems to deal with at the moment.

Reigns will face LA Knight at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and the two have sparred a bit over the past few weeks. Knight has gotten the better of Reigns in many of those altercations though, and he was recently able to deal with Jimmy Uso and evade Reigns. Knight also got under Reigns' skin during their contract signing, which got Reigns so angry that he knocked the table over and threw it onto Knight.

Despite that Knight still got the best of that scenario, and during that episode, Knight did everything he could to bother Reigns. Knight walked out during Reigns' entrance, and then he sat at the head of the table in the ring. He then called himself the head of the table and told Reigns to acknowledge him, and that was the final straw for Reigns. You can find the full card for Crown Jewel below.

WWE Crown Jewel Card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs LA Knight

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Zoey Stark

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre

Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs Bianca Belair

United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (C) vs Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest

John Cena vs Solo Sikoa

