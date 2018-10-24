WWE Crown Jewel: New Locations Quickly Being Scouted

The odds of WWE holding their Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia appear to be dwindling and the company is reportedly starting to research new locations for the event should a change be made.

According to a new report from Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox, WWE has been “frantically scouting” new locations for the event should it be decided that a move needs to be made. WWE decision makers are reportedly holding a meeting on Wednesday where a final decision will be made as to whether or not to move Crown Jewel outside of Saudi Arabia.

Obviously, pressure is mounting on the company to move the event out of the country following the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and former resident and vocal critic of the Saudi government. Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi embassy in Turkey. As more details of the murder have been uncovered, the Saudi government continues to look worse and worse.

UPDATE: WWE is currently in the process of frantically scouting locations to move Crown Jewel to. This is NOT definite confirmation that it’s out of Saudi Arabia, but the location and date are unquestionably in major jeopardy right now. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 23, 2018

Should WWE locate a new venue for the show and make the call to move it out of Saudi Arabia, it is also possible the event could be delayed a few days or weeks until the new venue has availability. Fox is clear to mention in the report that a final decision has not been made.

Reports have indicated that John Cena has refused to work Crown Jewel should the show continue to be held in Saudi Arabia due to the present situation with the Saudi government. Other reports have indicated that Daniel Bryan has also refused to work the show for the same reasons, which complicates matters big time given the fact that he is currently scheduled to wrestle AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the show.

As of Tuesday night, Crown Jewel is still scheduled for Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the 25,000-seat King Saud University Stadium.