WWE NXT's Roxanne Perez Reveals Inspiration for Grocery Store Fight and Booker T's Advice

WWE has had a bevy of memorable moments over the last few decades, but most assuredly included in that list is the battle between Booker T and Stone Cold Steve Austin at a grocery store. To this day it's still often referred to and remembered, and fans who tuned into NXT this past week had the chance to see a modern take on that involving Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Perez about the grocery store throwdown, as well as the advice she got from Booker T in putting it together.

"He definitely had some tips on what not to do," Perez said. "He said, 'I got jumped at a grocery store, maybe you should jump her at a grocery store.' But yeah, definitely was inspired by Booker T and Stone Cold and that was just so cool to be able to relive and actually firsthand do what I watched. I was not born at the time. I don't think that (I watched when) they actually aired that, but I did watch that years back when I started becoming a wrestling fan. So to be able to do that now, it was pretty cool."

Perez trained at Booker T and Sharmell Huffman's Reality of Wrestling promotion before moving on to Ring of Honor, and now Perez and Booker T are both part of NXT. Learning from someone like Booker T would be amazing in itself, but NXT also has Shawn Michaels leading the charge, and Perez couldn't be more thrilled that she has two legends to learn from.

"I think it's so amazing that I grew up being trained by Booker T and now I'm able to have him here with me and I'm still learning from him," Perez said. "I still learn from him every single day. After all of my matches, he comes to the back and I'm like, 'What did you think? What could I have done better?' And then learning from Shawn Michaels too, the greatest of all time. Who better to learn from than Shawn Michaels and Booker T? You know?"

NXT is also getting a lot more crossover across the board, as not only do NXT superstars appear on Raw and SmackDown, but superstars from the other brands also mix it up in NXT more and more. "So to just have both of them there and yeah, it's so cool having the crossover and potentially being able to work with some of the main roster people before actually getting up there," Perez said. "Yeah, it's awesome. And I feel like everybody is so hungry now and it's amazing," Perez said.

Perez will take on Davenport at the Great American Bash, and you can find the full card below.

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail – Submission Match

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (C) vs. The Family

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport – Weapons Wild Match

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs. Meta-Four – Eight Person Mixed Tag Team Match

NXT's Great American Bash streams on Peacock on Sunday, July 30th at 8 PM EST.

