WWE Announces Crunchyroll Partnership For New Anime Project

WWE's first investor call of 2021 delivered a number of surprises as World Wrestling Entertainment dropped some big bombshells, one of which is that the organization will be partnering with the anime streaming service known as Crunchyroll for a new anime project. Though details about the new project are few and far between at the moment, we're sure to hear more about the union between the two organizations down the line and there are certainly more than a few superstars that could easily be translated into an animated series that would blend well into Crunchyroll's library.

While this wouldn't be the first wrestling anime that we've seen, this would certainly be the first that we've seen come directly from the largest professional wrestling organization in the world today. Crunchyroll, which was purchased by Sony Entertainment recently, is a prime option for WWE when it comes to creating a new anime series or anime films, as the streaming service is one of the biggest in the world today. While there is currently an animated Rey Mysterio series currently in the works that will be landing on Cartoon Network, this upcoming project appears to be unrelated as things stand and may focus on other big-name superstars.

(Photo: WWE & Crunchyroll)

The world of anime has found its way into the WWE many times before, as a number of its superstars have worn their love of the medium on their sleeves. From the New Day coming into the ring wearing Saiyan armor from Dragon Ball Z to Ronda Rousey wearing a t-shirt with Vegeta to Ricochet wearing gear reminiscent of My Hero Academia's All Might, there are plenty of superstars that surely would jump at the chance to have an anime series of their own, or jump into a series that brings the brawlers together.

As mentioned earlier, there are plenty of fighting anime that pays homage to the world of professional wrestling, and if WWE fans want to check some out, series such as Baki The Grappler, Tiger Mask, and Ultimate Muscle are just a few that wrestling audiences can check out before we learn more about the partnership between World Wrestling Entertainment and Crunchyroll.

What do you think will be announced from the big partnership? Which WWE superstar do you see being the best to star in their own anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.