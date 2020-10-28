Big E Reveals Daniel Bryan's Role in His Singles Push on WWE SmackDown

✖

Big E has had a big year in 2020, not being joined by the other members of the New Day for most of it and setting out on his own, and with the larger than life grappler recently being split from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as a result of the Smackdown/Raw draft, he recently sat down for an interview to discuss how his "solo run" came about with the help of Daniel Bryan. Bryan remains a fan favorite within the ranks of the WWE regardless of not wrestling nearly as much as he used to.

Prior to being separated from the New Day as a result of the draft, with the tag team legends being split down the middle between Smackdown and Raw, Big E was battling against his rival Sheamus. Their, seemingly, final match of their feud resulted in the two brawlers taking the battle to a parking lot where the feud resulted in a car door being used against E in an effort to win it for Sheamus. While Big E won the bout, it was clear that there was something bigger waiting that night as New Day reunited for the briefest of moments to only be separated once again.

Big E sat down with "The Gorilla Position" to discuss how his solo run came about that would have him split from the other members of the New Day and what role Daniel Bryan had to play when all was said and done for his busy career this year:

"With the Sheamus program, we talked about ideas like new music and new presentation for me and we talked about 'when is the right time to play it?' and we never got around to it because I hadn't been in the arena for a few months because a lot of our stuff happened backstage until we had the match. With SmackDown, we don't have as many segments to fill. We're afforded the luxury of being able to do a little more creative stuff. I'm not entirely sure the differences between the Raw and SmackDown creative team, but the nice part is I feel like I have a voice with the SmackDown creative team. We're able to go back and forth with ideas and they're actually listening. Also, I have to give credit to Daniel Bryan. The idea for the solo run was from him. He's the reason. Not just, 'Hey, Big E...' he's actually part of the process and he's the one who said, 'This is what we should do with Big E.' It feels like an environment where I do have a voice and I get to do what I want by any means."

