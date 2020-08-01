WWE Fans Celebrate Big E's New Solo Run
WWE fans were in the mood to celebrate Big E’s new solo run on SmackDown. The New Day Member started things off with a bang by defeating The Miz in his first contest after Kofi Kingston’s injury news. Last week, the big man got a show of support from his friend when the report of his absence came down. Xavier Woods has also been recovering from an injury as well, so it’s basically just Big E holding it down for The New Day for the moment. A lot of fans have been clamoring for him to get his own solo push for a while. It looks like they will get all that and then some as E debuted a new submission tonight and flashed that trademark personality that makes him such a joy when paired with his two friends.
This isn’t the first time that Big E has rolled down that ramp by himself though, as fans were quick to point out on social media. But, this presents a larger opportunity for the performer away from The New Day. He’s been an NXT Champion and held the Intercontinental Championship, but fans are imagining just how far he can go. Kingston has always been on the record about how talented Big E is, the team has been waiting for him to get his chance for a while now.
BIG👏 E 👏 ROCKS!👏 ... BIG👏 E 👏 ROCKS!👏 #SmackDown @WWEBigE @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/wW8TRGfjMr— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2020
"He could bring the world. Big E is a phenomenal competitor and just a really, really funny dude on so many different levels, easily the funniest one out of all three of us," Kingston told AL.com. “Me and Woods say all the time, it's not fair. He can just kind of look at you and have people dying laughing. He has his finger on the pulse of what is good in wrestling. He knows how to make things unique. I agree 100 percent that he would have an amazing singles run”.
What do you see happening with Big E’s solo run? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best posts down below:
Don't even think about it
First African American NXT champion
Former IC champion
Longest reigning tag team champion
Held the Smackdown tag titles 6 times.
Held the raw tag titles twice.
Hottest merch seller to this DAY
Apart of the greatest faction in the history of wrestling.
Big E slander is a sin pic.twitter.com/k7RHsNh6nb— chief ciece (@sassyreigns) July 31, 2020
There's a big fan
BIG E!
That’s all. Have a nice day!|#SmackDown @WWEBigE— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 1, 2020
Would be sick
I need a big win by Big E, then this is what I wanna hear when he comes to the ring next week #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oppHyTl3DJ— DROPKICK (@Dropkick_123) August 1, 2020
Rolling in like...
Booker T: "Big E needs to change."— Austin (@rondarouseyszn) August 1, 2020
Big E: pic.twitter.com/wOUhEt4GHu
So much joy
Seeing Big E and Naomi winning is the best feeling in the world, those two are talented and amazing, they have both earned their spots and I can't wait for next week for what's to come next.— KING CREED | PARODY. (@LostlnPixels) August 1, 2020
History lesson
#NeverForget that the Stretch Muffler (the finisher that Big E is now using) was being used by #Naomi 5 years ago (and it is perfect for him with his muscle because he can inflict a lot of pain with it)#LetNaomiGlow #NaomiDeservesBetter #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/f6OahOgIr3— P. Kicked It With Lemon Pepper Lou 🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) August 1, 2020
Asking nicely
Please book this man correctly until WrestleMania 37 🙏 Big E screams main event talent! https://t.co/8XkZaciJzk— Vito (@vito_silerio) August 1, 2020
Let 'em know
I love how they’re acting like Big E has NEVER been a singles wrestler before 😂 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bkFnUSK6Ht— ❌CULT OF PERSONALITY❌ (@JsmallSAINTS) August 1, 2020
Fingers crossed
Big E beats The Miz with a new Submission finisher man I hope this happens 😭🔥🔥🔥 #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/37womXbjOr— le demo god (@HeelClaymore) August 1, 2020
Fact.
How can u not love Big E, he’s the best 😂 pic.twitter.com/RzaQgjVsgc— 𝙹𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚘𝚗 🖤🖤 (@BlackwidowBex) August 1, 2020
