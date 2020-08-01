WWE Fans Celebrate Big E's New Solo Run

WWE fans were in the mood to celebrate Big E’s new solo run on SmackDown. The New Day Member started things off with a bang by defeating The Miz in his first contest after Kofi Kingston’s injury news. Last week, the big man got a show of support from his friend when the report of his absence came down. Xavier Woods has also been recovering from an injury as well, so it’s basically just Big E holding it down for The New Day for the moment. A lot of fans have been clamoring for him to get his own solo push for a while. It looks like they will get all that and then some as E debuted a new submission tonight and flashed that trademark personality that makes him such a joy when paired with his two friends.

This isn’t the first time that Big E has rolled down that ramp by himself though, as fans were quick to point out on social media. But, this presents a larger opportunity for the performer away from The New Day. He’s been an NXT Champion and held the Intercontinental Championship, but fans are imagining just how far he can go. Kingston has always been on the record about how talented Big E is, the team has been waiting for him to get his chance for a while now.

"He could bring the world. Big E is a phenomenal competitor and just a really, really funny dude on so many different levels, easily the funniest one out of all three of us," Kingston told AL.com. “Me and Woods say all the time, it's not fair. He can just kind of look at you and have people dying laughing. He has his finger on the pulse of what is good in wrestling. He knows how to make things unique. I agree 100 percent that he would have an amazing singles run”.

What do you see happening with Big E’s solo run? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best posts down below: