WWE Updates on Sasha Banks, Big E Following SmackDown

WWE shot two injury angles during SmackDown with Sasha Banks and Big E on Friday night, and it is possible that the two stories could take both stars off of television for a short period of time. Big E was taken out backstage by an attack from Sheamus before both men were scheduled to be in a fatal 4-way match to determine a number one contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship (a match won by Jey Uso). This is an extension of their feud that saw Big E defeat Sheamus at last week's Payback PPV event. Later in the show, Sasha Banks and Bayley finally went through with their long-anticipated split, with Bayley laying waste to Banks in the ring following their loss to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

WWE provided the following storyline update on each star following the show:

Injury updates on Sasha Banks & Big E After a wild night on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Big E found themselves in need of medical attention. The Boss seemingly sustained a knee injury after crashing into the ring post during the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match, then being on the receiving end of Shayna Baszler's relentless offense. But the worst was yet to come for Banks. After she refused medical attention, Banks was brutally attacked by her partner and best friend, Bayley, who culminating the assault by wrapping a steel chair around Banks' neck and jumping off the second rope to stomp on it. Banks was taken from the WWE ThunderDome in an ambulance. WWE.com can confirm that Banks was taken to a local medical facility and is being evaluated. Big E was initially scheduled to take part in the Fatal 4-Way to determine who will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions. However, Sheamus ambushed Big E prior to the match, driving him through the windshield of a car with White Noise. Big E suffered lacerations as a result of the attack. He was taken to a local medical facility, where he is undergoing a battery of tests. Stick with WWE.com and WWE's Digital and Social platforms for more on Sasha Banks and Big E as updates become available.

