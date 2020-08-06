Daniel Bryan Wants to Wrestle The Rock for a Hilarious Reason

✖

Daniel Bryan took to Twitter on Thursday to issue Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson a match inside a WWE ring. But not because of some personal grudge or a desire to have a dream match, but because of a song stuck in Bryan's head. Johnson famously voices Maui in the 2016 Disney animated film Moana, and his solo song "You're Welcome" is unbelievably catchy. The former WWE Champion wrote, "I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to "You're Welcome." And then of course it's stuck in my head and I sing it all day."

Bryan hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since losing to AJ Styles for the vacant Intercontinental Championship back in May. Meanwhile, Johnson was apart of a group that bought the bankrupt XFL league earlier this week.

I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day. 🙈🙈🙈 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 6, 2020

"The Planet's Champion" likely won't be back in action for some time, as he and Brie Bella welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last week.

Bryan also indicated back in March that his days as a full-time wrestler were quickly coming to an end.

"WWE has been great. They're going to give me six-week paternity leave, which so few places in the US do that. So I'll get to be home those first six weeks. After that, it's not long until my contract is up. We've been talking about what we do from there. To me, in my mind, it's almost like, I think I'm done being a full-time wrestler," Bryan said on The Bellas Podcast at the time. "I love being dad. I will always love wrestling and I will always want to do wrestling. But when I say 'always want to do wrestling,' that means maybe once a month or once every couple of months."

